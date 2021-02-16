Plain rain will taper off this morning — localized flooding can’t be ruled out — with partial clearing this afternoon. As far as temperatures go, it will be a bit above normal for a change with highs in the mid to upper 40s with even some 50s S&E.
Colder air fills in quickly tonight with feels like temps in the 30s by early this evening. For the remainder of the night, expect temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits.
Tomorrow remains cold, but it will be nice overhead. Expect highs in the low and mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Our next system gets on board Thursday — mainly after the morning shows — with snow during the day, potentially changing to a mix or even plain rain at night into Friday morning. There's still a bit of a disparity regarding snowfall projections, but it seems like there's a decent chance of at least parts of our area seeing a significant snowfall (6+") out of this with the best chance N&W.
We’ll have a more detailed breakdown of this system and its impacts in the days to come…