NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a thief who stole a bride-to-be’s wedding dress from a Manhattan apartment.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 3 near West Washington Place and Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village.
Surveillance video shows the suspect peer into the building and enter the lobby through an unlocked door.
He’s seen walking out with a cardboard box.
Police said it contained a wedding dress, worth about $5,000.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.