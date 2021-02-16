CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car wash employee is accused of driving while intoxicated and killing a woman in Queens.

Police said Edwin Vargas was pulling a Jeep from a wash bay when he lost control and hit the 54-year-old woman Monday in Ozone Park.

She was standing nearby with her daughter, who was not hurt.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Police charged Vargas with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and other counts.

