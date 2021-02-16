NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car wash employee is accused of driving while intoxicated and killing a woman in Queens.
Police said Edwin Vargas was pulling a Jeep from a wash bay when he lost control and hit the 54-year-old woman Monday in Ozone Park.RELATED: Construction Worker Injured In Explosion At Ramapo College In N.J.
She was standing nearby with her daughter, who was not hurt.RELATED: Child Abuse Reports Plunge In 2020, But Experts Suspect That's Because Teachers, School Staff Aren't Seeing Vulnerable Children In Person
The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died.MORE: New York City Releases COVID Vaccination Data By Zip Code
Police charged Vargas with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and other counts.