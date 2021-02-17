NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Amazon over workplace safety at local facilities during the pandemic.
An investigation opened last March focused on a fulfillment center on Staten Island and a distribution center in Queens.
The suit claims Amazon showed a disregard for health and safety requirements and retaliated against employees who reported concerns.
An Amazon spokesperson says this doesn’t present an accurate picture of the company’s COVID response.
Amazon had filed its own suit in an effort to block James’ legal action.