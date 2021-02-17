CBSN New YorkWatch Now
School Officials Issue Warning To Parents About Superspreader PartiesBy CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Long Island, Manhasset, New York

MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — School officials in Manhasset, Long Island, are now warning parents about recent superspreader parties.

At least 38 students in Manhasset Secondary School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school is now closed for winter recess.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Next week, classes will be held remotely from Feb. 22 until at least Feb. 26.

All extracurricular activities have been suspended, including sports.

The district will conduct COVID testing on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. in the school gym.

CBSNewYork Team