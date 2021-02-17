MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of the father of rapper/songwriter Nicki Minaj.

The driver turned himself if Wednesday and faced a judge, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

Charles Polevich, 70, said nothing en route to is arraignment. He is accused of being behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck 64-year-old Robert Maraj, getting out of his car and looking at the dying victim before getting back in and driving off.

On busy Roslyn road in Mineola, neighbors say it appears the victim, navigating around snow, was walking in the street.

Minaj, who changed her name from Maraj, has not publicly commented on her father’s death.

She has made no secret of her estrangement from her father. On her website she calls him a severe drug addict with a long history of violence.

The accused driver entered a not guilty plea to leaving the scene and tampering with evidence.

Polevich’s attorney, Michael Scotto, described it as a tragic accident, adding their thoughts are with the Minaj family.

Using surveillance video, Nassau County police said they tracked the accused’s older model car to his nearby Mineola home, where he hid the damaged vehicle in a detached garage.

“Secreted it in the garage, covered it up, did things to alter us discovering that car,” Det. Lt. John Fitzpatrick said.

Had he not fled, Polevich may not have been charged.

The defendant, who lives most of the year in Guam, was ordered to turn over his passport and was released on $250,000 bond.

Polevich was ordered not to leave the state and his license was suspended. Police said he has no prior criminal record.