NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City says it’s prepared for Thursday’s snow storm.
Sanitation commissioner Edward Grayson spoke Wednesday about how his team is gearing up.
“We will have 2,000 plow vehicles and 715 salt spreaders at the ready. We have over 200,000 tons of rock salt on hand and plenty of calcium chloride. We will be out pre-treating roads tonight,” he said.
As the storm bears down, Grayson urges drivers to take extra time for travel.
If you don’t have to be on the road, stay home — for your safety and the safety of road crews.
Alternate side parking in the city will be suspended through Saturday due to the storm.
Outdoor dining at structures on roadways will not be allowed on Thursday, and restaurants should remove or secure furniture and remove electric heaters.
Sidewalk seating is allowed to continue.
On Long Island, Nassau County had its warming centers up and running Wednesday, and crews were already out preparing the streets.
"Our guys are out there brining the roads, making sure they're as gritty as they possibly can be," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "We saw too many accidents on the road the last couple of storms, so I urge residents, as always, if you can stay home, and we've gotten pretty good at that recently, please do so."
Because of the storm, county sites are rescheduling Thursday and Friday second-dose COVID vaccinations for Monday. Those with appointments will be notified.