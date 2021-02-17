NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators say a fire that killed a Queens man and his 6-year-old son was triggered by an electrical fire in a nearby shed.
The flames broke out around 1 a.m. Monday and spread to a home on 157th Street in Flushing.RELATED: Storm Timeline: What To Expect From The Snow Headed Our Way Thursday
The fire marshal said the blaze was accidental, but the smoke alarms were not working.RELATED: COVID In NYC: Zip Codes Hit Disproportionately Hard By Pandemic Now Showing Lowest Vaccination Numbers
Stephen Blumling, 65, was killed, along with his 6-year-old son Shawn.MORE: Search For Driver After Woman Killed, Man Critically Hurt In Staten Island Hit-And-Run
The boy’s twin brother is still in the hospital with severe burns.