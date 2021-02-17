NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the driver behind a deadly-hit-and-run on Staten Island.
It happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near Lamberts Lane and Elson Street.
Police said a Honda Accord collided with a Mercedes Benz, and the Honda driver ran from the scene.
The 70-year-old driver of the Mercedes and his 68-year-old passenger were rushed to the hospital.
Police said the driver suffered head trauma and is in critical condition.
His passenger died of her injuries. She was identified as 68-year-old Kauser Akhund, of Staten Island.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.