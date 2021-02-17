NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Mets say outfielder Tim Tebow is retiring.

The team made the announcement Wednesday night.

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” Team President Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”

Tim Tebow is retiring from professional baseball. https://t.co/9C09gJKK7K — New York Mets (@Mets) February 18, 2021

The 33-year-old signed with the Mets in September 2016.

I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100% in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met! #LGM — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 18, 2021

Tebow said in a statement, “I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization. I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met.”