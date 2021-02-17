NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Mets say outfielder Tim Tebow is retiring.
The team made the announcement Wednesday night.RELATED: Mets, Yankees Report For Spring Training As Teams Work Through COVID Protocols
“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” Team President Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”
RELATED: Genesis Invitational Preview: Strong Field Takes On 'Special' Course At Riviera Country Club
Tim Tebow is retiring from professional baseball. https://t.co/9C09gJKK7K
— New York Mets (@Mets) February 18, 2021
The 33-year-old signed with the Mets in September 2016.
MORE: Riviera Country Club Profile: 'It's A Special Golf Course, It Means A Lot To The Players' Says CBS' Ian Baker-Finch
I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100% in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met! #LGM
— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 18, 2021
Tebow said in a statement, “I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization. I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met.”