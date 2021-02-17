RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Traffic is moving again after a weather-related multi-vehicle crash in Rye.
According to New York State Police, up to 18 cars were involved in the crash, which took place around 7 a.m. near Exit 21 in the southbound lanes of I-95.
State police say there was construction in the area Tuesday that led to the area being flooded.
The water then froze over, causing an icy situation.
Fortunately, only two minor injuries were reported.
The crash forced the closure of all southbound lanes, which reopened around 9 a.m.