NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators have increased the reward for information leading to a person of interest following the deadly shooting of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang.

The U.S. Marshals are now offering $10,000 in the search for 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan. He’s wanted in connection with the Feb. 6 killing in New Haven.

Jiang was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his car following a fender bender. The 26-year-old was a student at Yale’s School of Environment and had recently gotten engaged.

Two hours after the shooting, Pan got a hotel room eight miles from the scene. He was given a room key but never went inside.

Investigators said he also briefly interacted with police while driving a stolen vehicle in North Haven.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, Pan is a researcher at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Jiang’s financee recently graduated from.

Investigators are looking into whether romantic jealousy was a factor in the crime, among many possible motives.

Pan is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with a medium complexion and short black hair. He was last seen on Feb. 11 with family members in Georgia.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).