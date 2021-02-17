NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators have increased the reward for information leading to a person of interest following the deadly shooting of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang.
The U.S. Marshals are now offering $10,000 in the search for 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan. He’s wanted in connection with the Feb. 6 killing in New Haven.RELATED: Funeral Service Held For Kevin Jiang, Yale Graduate Student Who Was Fatally Shot
Jiang was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his car following a fender bender. The 26-year-old was a student at Yale’s School of Environment and had recently gotten engaged.
Two hours after the shooting, Pan got a hotel room eight miles from the scene. He was given a room key but never went inside.
Investigators said he also briefly interacted with police while driving a stolen vehicle in North Haven.RELATED: Police: Person Of Interest In Murder Of Yale Student Kevin Jiang Visited Local Car Dealerships Prior To Deadly Shooting
As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, Pan is a researcher at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Jiang’s financee recently graduated from.
Investigators are looking into whether romantic jealousy was a factor in the crime, among many possible motives.
Pan is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with a medium complexion and short black hair. He was last seen on Feb. 11 with family members in Georgia.MORE: New Haven Police Investigating Potential Romantic Jealousy As Motive Behind Shooting Death Of Yale Graduate Student
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).