NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man is under arrest in a possible bias attack against an Asian-American woman in Queens.

Surveillance video showed the suspect push the 52-year-old victim to the ground after an argument Tuesday in Flushing.

She hit her head on a pole and had to get stitches for a deep cut on her forehead.

Police said the suspect, identified as Patrick Mateo, was arrested “thanks to numerous tips from the community.”

🚨APPREHENDED🚨 Thanks to numerous tips from the community, the suspect in the violent assault of an elderly female on Roosevelt Avenue has been arrested. A prime example of the Community & the Police working together for a safer New York City. #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/qtlVwCS7uS — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) February 18, 2021

The NYPD says anti-Asian hate crimes jumped from three in 2019 to 29 last year, mainly motivated by COVID-19.

Advocates believe many crimes are not reported.

“They don’t think anything is going to be done about it. Second, if they’re limited English proficient,” Stan Mark, of the Asian American League Defense & Education Fund, said.

Local businesses have launched an initiative called “Enough is Enough” to bring awareness to attacks against Asian Americans.