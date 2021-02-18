NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow should start around 8 a.m. Thursday, but it’s not going to be terribly heavy starting off.
The winter storm will last about 36 hours, but it won't be snowy the whole time. There will be two or three hour breaks during the event.
It’s also a modest snowfall rate. The snow is coming down during the heaviest times at a half an inch or an inch per hour during a four-hour span. After that, it will be very light, but it will last for hours.
There is an initial burst with that heavier bout from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. After that, it's very light and steady.
There is a Winter Storm Warning for central and northwestern New Jersey. Everywhere else in the Tri-State Area is under a Winter Weather Advisory because the snowfall will be manageable and not coming all at once.
The bulk of the snow is going to fall during a five-hour period.
Much of the area is expected to see 4-8 inches of snow by Friday night.