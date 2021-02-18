NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gas explosion at a Bronx building has left nine people injured, including six children, the FDNY said Thursday.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at Paulding Avenue near Poplar Street in the Morris Park section.

Two of the injured children are in critical condition. One of them, a 2-year-old, has special needs, the FDNY said.

The explosion was strong enough to blow out windows and rip a door off its hinges and propel it from the three story building in to power lines across Paulding Avenue.

“Scary. It was scary and it moved the whole building. I live three blocks away,” said Morris Park resident Damaris Santiago.

She and dozens of other neighbors crammed into the narrow residential street where broken glass and debris mixed with snow, and rescuers rushed into the building to get everyone out.

Nine people were taken out with injuries. Six of the nine are children. Most, if not all, from the second floor where the blast originated.

Before any cops or firefighters made it to the chaotic scene…. residents took action and became heroes.

“I felt the impact right here and i rushed right over,” said Morris Park resident Anthony Collins.

Collins and two other good Samaritans used a coat as a safety net to break the fall of a baby tossed to them from the second floor by a mother.

“There was about three of us there, so I took this jacket off and try to make a little bit of padding for the baby. So the mother was very nervous. I told her just drop the baby because she’ll be secure as soon as she hit this jacket, and that’s what happened. Wow. So thankfully the baby was all right, you know,” Collins said.

“Obviously some type of gas leak was in the building. That’s being investigated by our fire marshals,” an FDNY official said.

“Most of the walls are blown out. We did our search. There are no other victims,” a Department of Buildings official said.

Four families live in the home where the blast took place.

One neighbor told CBS2’s Cory James the blast was so powerful it felt as though an airplane was flying right over them.

“Gas explosions, they’re uncommon, but they do happen. If you have a gas leak, and you have a source of ignition, this is what can happen,” an FDNY official said.

CBS2’s Cory James contributed to this report.