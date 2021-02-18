NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Sanitation Department was once again out on the roads Thursday to clear snow while New Yorkers were digging out.

City sanitation crews have been on 12-hour shifts for the last 18 days, dealing with all of the recent snow and the garbage and recycling back-up it causes, but they’re not the only ones working in this winter weather.

Another storm, another day of snowblowing Pasquale Maddurcclo could do without in Throgs Neck.

“I don’t like. I don’t like,” he told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

His Bronx neighbors shoveled and salted, while one postal worker just tried to get through the snow on his rounds.

Meanwhile in Manhattan, deliveries continued on slushy sidewalks.

Restaurants can finally let some customers eat inside, but La Mia Pizza said they weren’t expecting much of that Thursday.

“We make more deliveries than regular people come to eat,” said Richie Attia, of La Mia Pizza.

In Brooklyn, it was a beautiful picture in Prospect Park, where the snow didn’t stop people from walking and kids from playing.

The city sanitation department once again kicked into high gear. They started on the roads overnight and will continue into Friday.

“It’s really going to take us all night to really recoup and make sure that you have traction everywhere. The key message for today is be very slow, plan for extra travel time,” Sanitation Commissioner Ed Grayson said.

Or take mass transit, like commuters in Astoria, Queens.

The MTA has reported no major issues.

“The trains were a little slower than normal but no delays, like, out of the normal,” subway rider Patrick Lopes said.