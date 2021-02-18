NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video shows a violent arrest at a Manhattan subway station.
The NYPD says officers were escorting a man out of the South Ferry station Tuesday afternoon after seeing him smoking on the platform.
As they went up the stairs, police say 50-year-old Alex Lowery spat at them, hit an officer in the face and head-butted another.
After tumbling down the steps, one officer can be seen punching Lowery repeatedly.
(1/3) On Tuesday, 2/16 as police were escorting the suspect for smoking on the platform out of the transit system, the suspect attacked the officers on the stairs. The suspect ends up on top of one of the officers, assaults the officer, as the other officers fight back. pic.twitter.com/Mqeyy3ekzm
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 19, 2021
The NYPD says Lowery was on parole and has a violent record.
The officers’ conduct and use of force is under internal review.
