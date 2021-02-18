NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another winter storm moved into the Tri-State Area Thursday, and it’s expected to linger for at least 24 hours.
Most of the region will see 4 to 8 inches of accumulation when it’s all said and done.
11 A.M. – 5 P.M. Thursday
Snow began falling Thursday morning, and it’s expected to intensify heading into the afternoon.
Areas south of and east of New York City may see it mix with freezing rain.
Overnight – Friday
The snow will continue overnight and could stick around until Friday evening.
