NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of spray painting a swastika on the side of a building in Greenwich Village.
It happened just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at a building on the New York University campus.
Police said the suspect also spray painted anti-Black rhetoric.
