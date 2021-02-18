SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Shovels and plows will be out Thursday as the area braces for another major blast of winter.

The expected snowstorm has already shut down vaccine sites, and travel restrictions are in place for some areas.

A commercial vehicle travel restrictions has been issued for multiple interstate highways in New Jersey. It started at 4 a.m. and will be in effect until further notice.

On Wednesday in Bergen County, plows were attached and checked over, and salt spreaders were loaded.

Across the Hudson River in New York City, crews spent the day doing similar tasks.

Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said his team started pre-treating roads at midnight.

“We will have 2,000 plow vehicles and 715 salt spreaders at the ready. We have over 200,000 tons or rock salt on hand and plenty of calcium chloride,” he said.

On Long Island, warming centers are up and running in Nassau County, and crews are already out preparing the streets.

“We saw too many accidents on the last couple of storms. So I urge residents, as always, if you can stay home — and we’ve gotten pretty good at that recently — please do so,” said County Executive Laura Curran.

The expected storm also shut down many vaccine sites Thursday.

In the Garden State, Gov. Phil Murphy said the closures include Burlington, Middlesex and Morris vaccine mega-sites.

Appointments scheduled at the Burlington sites will be moved to Friday. Appointments for Middlesex and Morris will be moved to Saturday.

MORE STORM INFORMATION FROM NYC:

In New York City, the opening of vaccination sites at Empire Outlets on Staten Island and Martin Van Buren High School in Queens will be postponed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said it’s “due to the outrageous vaccine supply shortage and shipments delayed by storms.”

“It doesn’t have to snow another flake, and we’ve got an average to above average snow season,” said Dr. Dave Robinson, New Jersey state climatologist at Rutgers University.