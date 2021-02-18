WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Thursday’s winter storm dumped several inches of snow in New York’s northern suburbs, making for some dangerous conditions on the roads.

At the height of the storm, it was coming down fast and furious in White Plains, reducing visibility for drivers.

Some of them ended up spinning in the snow trying to make it uphill.

Umbrellas came in handy for those lined up outside the Westchester County Center, which remained open for COVID vaccinations.

Misako Matsuoka bundled up her 91-year-old father against the storm, waiting for the shot that will shield him from the coronavirus.

“We’re not gonna miss the opportunity to get him vaccinated. Been waiting for this for so long,” Matsuoka said.

Across the Hudson in Rockland County, Clarkstown Police patrol officer Chris Robinson will spend a shift helping drivers out of trouble.

“The biggest issue is how many cars are on the road,” he told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Incidents included a rollover accident on Route 303. Injuries were minimal.

Many drivers Robinson helps rue hitting the road.

“There’s definitely that quick feeling of regret when they realize their travel probably could have waited a few hours, that bag of chips wasn’t gonna go anywhere,” he said.

Clarkstown will be dipping into reserve funds to pay for road salt and overtime.

Supervisor George Hoehman says the winter is taking a toll on plow drivers.

“You’re working around the clock. You almost always get sick afterwards. Your body rhythms are off. It’s tough work,” he said.

On the bright side, the calendar says 30 days until spring.