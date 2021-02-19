CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Carnegie Hall, Coronavirus, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time in its 130-year history, Carnegie Hall will miss an entire season because of the pandemic.

Performances at Carnegie Hall’s three venues will be canceled from April 6 through July.

The landmark concert hall has been closed since March 13, 2020.

In a statement released Thursday, Carnegie Hall says more time is required to address the COVID-19 crisis before artists, staff and audiences can return safely.

The Voices of Hope Festival, meanwhile, will be held virtually from April 16-30. For more information, visit carnegiehall.org/Events/Highlights/Voices-of-Hope.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team