NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers can start making appointments for federally backed mass vaccination sites.
Appointments will open up at 8 a.m. Saturday for sites in Brooklyn and Queens.
The sites at Medgar Evers College and York College will start administering shots on Wednesday. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
- Click here to access the “Am I Eligible” screening tool and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site.
First dibs will go to people who live within surrounding zip codes. Appointments will open up to the entire borough after a week.
Each facility will give out 3,000 vaccines per day.
Appointments can be made by going to the state’s “Am I Eligible” website or by calling the COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 1-833-697-4829.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Sites in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers will open on March 3. Eligible New Yorkers can begin making appointments for those sites Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Those sites will administer 1,000 doses per day.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage