NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers can start making appointments for federally backed mass vaccination sites.

Appointments will open up at 8 a.m. Saturday for sites in Brooklyn and Queens.

The sites at Medgar Evers College and York College will start administering shots on Wednesday. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

First dibs will go to people who live within surrounding zip codes. Appointments will open up to the entire borough after a week.

Each facility will give out 3,000 vaccines per day.

Appointments can be made by going to the state’s “Am I Eligible” website or by calling the COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

Sites in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers will open on March 3. Eligible New Yorkers can begin making appointments for those sites Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Those sites will administer 1,000 doses per day.

