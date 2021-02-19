NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s anticipation and excitement for families who will soon be able to see loved ones living in nursing homes in New York.

This announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo also included big news about rapid testing, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday.

“I believe reopening is going to be accelerated by testing,” Cuomo said.

More places in New York City will get rapid COVID-19 testing, including at BioReference on Lexington Avenue and 52nd Street.

There are 11 of these new testing sites. Eight in Manhattan, and one each in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

“To get rapid testing to people so they feel comfortable going to any types of events,” said Dr. Jon R. Cohen, executive chairman of BioReference Laboratories. “So the rapid testing really does provide New Yorkers the comfort, and actually the safety to go do the things that we want them to begin to do.”

BioReference and Clarity MedHealth opened these rapid testing sites Friday:

Clarity MedHealth mobile lab at New York City Police Memorial, Liberty Street and South End Ave, New York, NY 10282

Clarity MedHealth mobile lab at Irish Hunger Memorial, Vesey Street and North End Avenue, New York NY 10280

Clarity MedHealth mobile lab at Pier A, 22 Battery Place, 10004

BioReference, 1700 Broadway, New York, NY 10019

BioReference, 6 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019

BioReference, 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 27 N 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 30-97 Steinway Street, Astoria, NY 11103

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 1916 Williamsburg Road, Bronx, NY 10461

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 2182 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 475 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

The results come back in as little as 30 minutes. For most members of the public, the service will cost $30 per test.

The governor said rapid testing will be key to getting people back inside nursing homes to visit their loved ones and he announced forthcoming changes in protocols.

“This is going to be a very big deal for nursing home residents and families,” said Cuomo.

The governor said the specifics will be announced by the state’s health department Monday. This comes as he faces mounting criticism over his handling of nursing homes in the pandemic.

Daniel Reingold, president and CEO of the Hebrew Home At Riverdale, said he’s glad to get visitation back to these communities.

“It’s just been such a long time, that the time for visitation is here. We’re just so excited,” Reingold said.

Back in December, CBS2 covered the first vaccination of a resident, Kelley Dixon, who declared, “I’m going to go to Yonkers and see my grandkids.”

“Ninety-eight percent of the residents at the Hebrew Home have been vaccinated. Many of our staff have been vaccinated. By now, and certainly in the coming months family members, probably, as well will have access to the vaccine. So the safety will be there and the ability to do rapid testing is easy. It’s quick,” said Reingold.

Since visitors are required to show results from rapid tests before entering, the state provides this service to them for free.