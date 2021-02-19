After a light to moderate batch of snow moves through this morning — some freezing rain S&E — the snow will gradually taper off through the day and into the late afternoon hours. Additional snowfall amounts will range from a trace to 2.5″ or so.
The final flakes exit east tonight with some refreezing expected. Temps will fall into the 20s around the area.
Tomorrow's a much better looking day with perhaps a stray flurry. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.
Sunday looks good, too, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s.
Our next rain/snow maker gets on board Monday with snow primarily N&W and some mixing or plain rain elsewhere. Snowfall from this event will be on the light end and generally a trace to 2+”.