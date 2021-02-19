NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunpoint robbery was caught on camera inside a gas station Monday in the Bronx.
It happened around 7:10 a.m. inside a BP on Webster Avenue.
Surveillance video shows the suspect pull a gun from his pocket and load the weapon.
Police said he stole a chain and bracelet from a customer, then shot a 48-year-old man in the foot.
He took off in a red Mercedez-Benz with another suspect.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.