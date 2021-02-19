BREAKINGIndoor Dining Increasing To 35% Capacity Next Week In New York City
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The music world is mourning Prince Markie Dee.

The Brooklyn native, whose real name was Mark Morales, rose to fame as a member of the rap trio The Fat Boys, which found multi-platform success in the mid-1980s.

Later in his career, he became a producer, working with Jennifer Lopez and Destiny’s Child. He also co-wrote Mary J. Blige’s hit “Real Love.”

In recent years, he worked as a radio DJ and hosted a show on Sirius XM.

His cause of death has not been released.

