NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The music world is mourning Prince Markie Dee.
The Brooklyn native, whose real name was Mark Morales, rose to fame as a member of the rap trio The Fat Boys, which found multi-platform success in the mid-1980s.
Later in his career, he became a producer, working with Jennifer Lopez and Destiny's Child. He also co-wrote Mary J. Blige's hit "Real Love."
In recent years, he worked as a radio DJ and hosted a show on Sirius XM.
His cause of death has not been released.