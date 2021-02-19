FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities in New Jersey say a 27-year-old man posed as a teenager and lured two 13-year-old girls into his vehicle to sexually assault them.
According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Nathan Cohen, of Eatontown, was arrested early Monday morning.
That’s when prosecutors say a police officer spotted a running vehicle parked on a dead end street in Sea Bright. The officer approached the vehicle and spotted Cohen in the back seat with his arms around the two girls.
Prosecutors allege that Cohen – 27 – represented himself as a 17-year-old and exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos with the girls and arranged to meet them in person.
Cohen was arrested on the spot. He faces a variety of charges, including kidnapping, child luring, endangering the welfare of a possession of child pornography and criminal sexual contact. If convicted of the kidnapping charge he faces up to life in prison.
Investigators are still looking into the case. They want anybody who might have additional information to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Bureau at 1-800-533-7443 or the Sea Bright Police Department Detective at 1-732-842-0010. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously by call 1-800-671-4400 or by CLICKING HERE.
