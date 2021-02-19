NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s new information in a deadly shooting ambush at the home of a federal judge in New Jersey.
Police say 72-year-old attorney Roy Den Hollander opened fire at the North Brunswick home of Judge Esther Salas last July after posing as a deliveryman.
Salas’ 20-year-old son, Daniel, was killed. Her husband was shot three times but survived.
Police say Den Hollander later took his own life.
Salas told “60 Minutes” what the FBI found in a locker used by her son’s killer.
"They found another gun, a Glock, more ammunition. But the most troubling thing they found was a manila folder with a workup on [Supreme Court] Justice Sonia Sotomayor," Salas said. "Chilling."
