NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the power is restored in Texas, a water crisis remains.

President Joe Biden says he will sign a major disaster declaration in Texas providing more federal assistance, but many need food, water and shelter right now.

Another day of bitter cold means more burst pipes and flooded homes.

Some New Yorkers seeing the videos and pictures feel helpless, but as CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, there are ways you can help.

Nearly half of Texas is under a boil water advisory from overwhelmed water systems and leaking pipes due to the cold. Some are even boiling snow.

There was a line of cars in Houston at a drive-thru bottled water distribution site.

“I’m gonna sit here until, I mean, I have no choice. All the stores in my area are out of water,” Houston resident Percy McGee said.

At many food stores, there are empty shelves.

FEMA is in Texas providing generators, water, diesel fuel and blankets, among other things.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that so far, she’s helped raise $2 million in direct donations for nine different organizations for food, housing and elder care.

“We’re helping people get out of the cold. It’s been so brutally cold, and houses haven’t been habitable at all,” said Dan Halyburton, with Red Cross North Texas.

The American Red Cross is asking for donations through its website.

“This is especially hard for those low-income families already struggling,” said Amy Ragan, chief development officer for the Houston Food Bank.

The Houston Food Bank is also asking for contributions.

HOW TO HELP:

World Central Kitchen is feeding people in vulnerable communities, too.

And don’t forget the animals.

“We’re also dealing with the aftermath of people who have left their pets outside and some of that heartbreaking work of recovery,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO of Austin Pets Alive.

She says money donated goes toward shelter repairs for broken pipes and supplies like blankets, heating devices, food, water and also transport costs.

Many organizations allow you to designate what exactly your money will go towards. They say any amount helps.