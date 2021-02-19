NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of snowblowers are being recalled due to an amputation risk.
Toro is recalling about 6,700 Power Max Snowthrowers.
The company says the auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, which creates an amputation hazard.
The recall affects Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802.
The Snowthrowers were sold at Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Toro Authorized Dealers nationwide and online between November 2020 and January 2021.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the firm has received five reports of incidents related to this recall. No injuries have been reported.
Anyone who owns an affected product should stop using it immediately and contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair.
Anyone who owns an affected product should stop using it immediately and contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair.

Customers can call 833-254-8856 or go to Toro.com/locator to find the closest Toro authorized service dealer.
For more information, including affected serial numbers, visit toro.com/en/product-safety-information/my21-power-max-826-snowthrower-recall.