By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
There will be some stray snow showers around today, but overall it’s a much quieter weekend.READ MORE: NYPD: Armed Suspects Tied Up Victims, Stole $40,000 From Home In Queens
Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with temps in the low to mid 30s. A brisk NW breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s around the city and teens far N&W. The best bet of seeing a passing snow shower is N&W, but anyone is fair game for some flurries.
Skies become mostly clear overnight and with lighter winds, temps will drop into the teens in the suburbs and low 20s for NYC. If you’re out early Sunday morning, it’ll feel like the single digits for some. Bundle up!READ MORE: Arson Unit Investigating Newark House Fire That Sent 3 People To Hospital
Sunday will feature more sunshine and temps a couple degrees higher… into the mid and upper 30s.
Our next system moves through on Monday. It’s looking more wet than white, with a period of snow changing to rain. Where temps remain colder N&W, there could be a minor accumulation… 1 to 2 inches perhaps. Not a big deal compared to what we’ve seen already this month.
MORE NEWS: 8 People Treated For Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Queens Apartment Building
Tired on winter? You can start counting… 28 days until spring. Have a great weekend!