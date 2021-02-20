By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The wintry feel was in the air once again with cold, blustery conditions… and even some more snow showers!
Expect clearing skies tonight and overnight with temps dropping into the teens and 20s… feeling more like single digits. BRRR!
Tomorrow will start off bright and brisk, but the good news is that winds will subside through the day. Still, with temps only in the mid 30s it'll still be a brisk day outside. Some clouds move in late in the day and into the night ahead of our next storm system.
Monday will start off the work week with a mix of rain and snow… mostly snow well north, with more in the way of plain rain for NYC & places south & east… So our active weather pattern continues.
MORE NEWS: Central Park Ice Skating Rinks Close Sunday As NYC Severs Ties With Trump Organization
Stay tuned!