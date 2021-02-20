PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey-based El Abuelito Cheese is recalling all of its fresh soft cheese (queso fresco) products due to possible listeria contamination.
The products were sold in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and have sell by dates through March 28, 2021.READ MORE: 'NY PopsUp' Concerts Start With Free Performance For Health Care Workers Featuring Jon Batiste At Javits Center
Listeria is a bacteria that can cause symptoms such as high fever, headaches and abdominal pain. It is especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and pregnant women.READ MORE: President Biden Declares Major Disaster In Texas As Residents Struggle In Aftermath Of Severe Winter Storm
As of Feb. 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported seven people infected with the strain of listeria in four states, but there is not yet enough evidence to link the outbreak to El Abuelito.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Armed Suspects Tied Up Victims, Stole $40,000 From Home In Queens
The cheeses can be returned to the store for a refund.