NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A statewide series of pop-up performances aimed at reviving New York’s arts industry starts Saturday.
NY PopsUp will feature hundreds of concerts headlines by stars like Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Wynton Marsalis and Hugh Jackman.READ MORE: State Of The State: Gov. Cuomo Announces Pop-Up Art Performances, Says 'The Show Will Go' On In New York City
The series starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Javits Center with a free performance for health care workers that features Jon Batiste, recording artist and bandleader on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”READ MORE: Musicians Performing Series Of Pop-Up Concerts In Manhattan Hope To Support City’s Revival
- Click here for more information on the NY PopsUp series and to stream Saturday’s event at the Javits Center.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the pop-up concerts to boost the $120 billion-a-year industry, which has been on lockdown for nearly a year, at his State of the State address on Jan. 12.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine In New York: Appointments For FEMA Vaccination Sites In Brooklyn, Queens Open Saturday Morning
The concerts run through Labor Day.