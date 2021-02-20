NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wild robbery was caught on camera in Queens.
Security video shows three armed suspects used zip ties to restrain five men by their hands and feet.
Police said the suspects got in through the backyard of a home on 116th Avenue in South Jamaica around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 19.
The suspects led one of the victims inside at gunpoint and demanded money. They allegedly searched the house, before taking off with $40,000.
One victim was hit in the head with a gun but refused medical attention. No one else was hurt.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.