NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A running loop in Central Park is being named after Black Olympian Ted Corbitt.
The city parks department honored Corbitt on Saturday, unveiling the name plate.
It will now be displayed along Central Park’s main loop.
Corbitt trained in Central Park and was the first African American to compete in an Olympic marathon.
“We should and will be honoring Ted Corbitt with every race, every run, every ride, every roll, every stroll, every walk that we do here in this beautiful park every single day,” said New York Road Runners race director Ted Metellus.
Corbitt pioneered the idea of ultra-marathons and co-founded the New York Road Runners organization.
He passed away in 2007 at the age of 88.
