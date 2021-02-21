HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a one-car crash early Sunday on Long Island, police said.
The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on the Northern State Parkway in Huntington, state police said.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.
No other details were immediately released. The crash is under investigation.
