By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It's another cold day to close out the weekend. Although with brighter skies and calmer winds, it won't feel as bitter this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the mid 30s.
Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system. Lows will be in the 20s for most, with some upper teens far N&W. Waking up tomorrow we’re in good shape and it’s a dry commute across the region. Just watch for some slick spots from any overnight refreezing.
Precip will be moving in late morning, mainly after 10 a.m., from west to east. For the city and points south and east, a very brief period of wet snow is possible before it goes over to all rain.
Just to the north and down through central New Jersey, snow/mix will gradually go over to rain in the afternoon. It’s mainly the higher elevations farther N&W where it’s a mostly snow event. Even there, accumulations are relatively minor with 1 to 3 inches possible.
It wraps up quickly tomorrow evening. Milder air moves in for midweek… approaching 50 degrees!
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.