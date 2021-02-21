NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Delayed shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine due to last week’s snow are expected to arrive as early as Monday in New York. It’s a promising sign of progress.

On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio toured the newest vaccination site — the Red Hook Neighborhood Senior Center. It’s within walking distance for vaccine-eligible residents of the city Housing Authority’s Red Hook East and Red Hook West complexes, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

“For them to be prioritized as an act of fairness and justice, this community has been through so much it needed its own vaccination site,” de Blasio said.

It comes as a Department of Health official tweeted stats showing a disparity between the number of doses administered to white residents as opposed to minority groups.

A mayor’s spokesperson said this week, citywide, more first-dose appointments will open up as shipments delayed by last week’s severe winter weather arrive.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said for the first time since November the single-day COVID positivity rate dropped below 3%.

The state is also partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open up more mass vaccination sites this week, including at Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights. Appointments are available now.

Also on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Fox News that Americans must remain cautious because of variants like the one first discovered in the United Kingdom.

“Because we have variants out there that are circulating that have a greater degree of capability of transmitting from person to person,” Fauci said.

The variant first identified in South Africa has been found in a Nassau County resident, and in a Connecticut resident who was hospitalized in New York City.

Fauci was asked on CNN if he thinks Americans will still be wearing masks in 2022.

“You know, I think it is possible that that’s the case,” Fauci said.

He added, however, if you combine getting most of the people in the country vaccinated with getting the level of virus very, very low, mask wearing may not be necessary.

Fauci also said he supports President Joe Biden’s assertion that there will be enough vaccine doses for every American by July.