NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in East Harlem late Saturday night.
It happened at a 4-story building on East 99th Street around 10 p.m.READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx Graffiti Suspect Shot By Police After Opening Fire On Officers; 2nd Suspect On The Run
Officials said the fire started on the second floor.READ MORE: Central Park Ice Skating Rinks Close Sunday As NYC Severs Ties With Trump Organization
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.MORE NEWS: Daughters Of Malcolm X, Civil Rights Attorney Say They Have Evidence That Proves NYPD, FBI Conspired To Have Him Assassinated
Two people suffered minor injuries, but they refused medical attention.