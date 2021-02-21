CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in East Harlem late Saturday night.

It happened at a 4-story building on East 99th Street around 10 p.m.

Officials said the fire started on the second floor.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Two people suffered minor injuries, but they refused medical attention.

