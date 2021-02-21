By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s a bitter start to the morning with cold temps and brisk breezes… feeling like the single digits in many spots!
Thankfully, winds will subside through the day. Still, with temps only in the mid-30s, it’ll still be on the cold side.
Monday will start off the work week with a mix of rain and snow… mostly snow well north, with more in the way of plain rain for NYC and places south and east… so our active weather pattern continues.
Stay tuned!
