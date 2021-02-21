NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite stepped-up police patrols, there have been more shocking attacks on the subways.

The most recent happened on Sunday in Harlem, where a man was stabbed, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

The latest attacks have come on the heels of increased security that was put into play one week ago.

Police say the incident started as a dispute and escalated on the train.

NYPD officers were at the scene at Lenox Avenue and 110th Street, where a 32-year-old man was on a northbound 2 train when he was stabbed in his hip and hand at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

People nearby reacted to the latest attack.

“I don’t it’s right,” one woman said. “Because people should feel safe on their way home and to work.”

Investigators are also looking into another subway assault, at the 116th Street train station on Saturday. Authorities say a 21-year-old woman got into a verbal altercation with another woman while on the C line.

According to police, that woman punched the woman’s 2-year-old son in the face while trying to hit her. The child was hurt and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

“That is ridiculous. That should never happen,” said Anna Wood of Harlem.

NYC Transit Authority Interim President Sarah Feinberg addressed the recent crime wave.

“Some crimes are up 26%. Others are down and so the numbers are a little bit all over the place,” Feinberg said. “We’re still moving millions of people, about 3 million people a day, but that’s a lot different than 9 million people. And so when there are less people in the system, I think that we both notice issues, quality of life issues and crime issues more, and they just feel a lot closer to home. So I think that’s part of our, part of our problem right now.”

For now, more than 650 officers have been added to patrol the subway, and despite the recent crime spike some riders said they are not concerned.

“I keep my eyes open and try to be aware of what’s going on, but overall I do feel safe,” Wood said.

The victim in Sunday’s stabbing was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital. He is expected to be okay.

So far, a detailed description of the suspect has not been released.