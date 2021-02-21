NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were calls for action and unity Sunday in the wake of attacks on Asian-Americans in the city.
Local leaders held a virtual town hall to address the alarming rise in violence.
The NYPD is investigating four attacks on Asian-Americans this past week, including a possible hate crime. In that incident, a 27-year-old was attacked and robbed in Harlem this past Monday and told to, “go back to China.”
“We have to invest in community. We have to invest in re-doing many things over the past four years, because people I think have to better understand the culture, better understand all New Yorkers,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.
And earlier Sunday afternoon in Queens, advocates held a separate news conference, saying elected officials need to step up and make communities safer.