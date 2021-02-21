CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Asian-Americans, Bias Crimes, Hate crimes, Jumaane Williams, Local TV, racism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were calls for action and unity Sunday in the wake of attacks on Asian-Americans in the city.

Local leaders held a virtual town hall to address the alarming rise in violence.

RELATEDNYC Leaders, Activists Rally Against Violent Racist Attacks On Asians

The NYPD is investigating four attacks on Asian-Americans this past week, including a possible hate crime. In that incident, a 27-year-old was attacked and robbed in Harlem this past Monday and told to, “go back to China.”

“We have to invest in community. We have to invest in re-doing many things over the past four years, because people I think have to better understand the culture, better understand all New Yorkers,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

RELATEDFederal Officials Speak Out Against Anti-Asian Violence

And earlier Sunday afternoon in Queens, advocates held a separate news conference, saying elected officials need to step up and make communities safer.

CBSNewYork Team