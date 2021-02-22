NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say tried to rape two women over the weekend in the Bronx.

Women in the neighborhood who spoke with CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge said they are nervous and looking over their shoulders after the suspect struck twice in one hour.

The alleged crimes took place just blocks apart.

One of the incidents happened outside a hair salon on a busy street in the Claremont section.

Video shows a man push a 39-year-old woman to the ground at Morris Avenue and East 174th Street. Police say he attempted to rape the woman – pulling her pants down and groping her.

It happened on Feb. 20 just as she was leaving the salon at around 6:50 p.m.

“She ran out to get something in a store. That’s when she was attacked,” said Lisa Velez from Claremont. “And the lady said, when she came back in she was crying. They called the police.”

Customers at the salon say the woman was able to fight the suspect off and is physically OK, but terrified.

Just an hour earlier, three blocks away at 177th Street and Morris Avenue, the same man got inside an apartment building.

This time, he targeted a 29-year-old woman and forcibly groped her. The woman was able to defend herself and, once again, the man took off.

Women in the neighborhood say they are worried about walking alone.

“Heartbreaking for the people that had to endure that trauma,” said Shemeen Wilson.

“I have to walk down here. I’m a little scared because of that, so I’m going to have to change my way,” Maria Flores said.

One man told CBS2 he was called to install surveillance cameras at a building near where it happened.

“I’ve got two daughters and a fiancee. I wouldn’t want that to happen to my family or anybody else’s family. Of course I would try to intervene to stop it,” said Ronny Reynoso.

Police put posters up all over the neighborhood Monday morning and are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.