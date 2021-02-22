NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy has given the green light to fans to head back into New Jersey’s stadiums and arenas.

Murphy said venues with capacities of 5,000 or more can reopen starting March 1.

Rapid COVID testing will not be required, Murphy said.

☑️Effective March 1st, sports and entertainment venues with a fixed-seating capacity of over 5,000 people may open for spectators – 10% capacity for indoor venues and 15% capacity for outdoor venues — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 22, 2021

“Indoors, it will be at 10% capacity. Outdoors it will be 15%. Facial coverings, social distancing,” said Murphy. “If you buy your tickets together, you can sit together. But otherwise, we’ve got to stay away from each other.”

The New Jersey Devils, who play the New York Islanders at the Prudential Center on March 2, said the team will release ticket information later on Monday.

🚨 It’s happening! 🚨#NEWS: Following @GovMurphy’s announcement, we are thrilled to be able to welcome fans back to #NJDevils games starting March 1. https://t.co/MHvfZqMhKr — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 22, 2021

The New York Jets and New York Giants released a statement saying, “As the months go on, we are hopeful that the data will continue to be positive and the number of people allowed into MetLife Stadium will steadily increase.”

Statement on @GovMurphy's announcement today regarding the return of fans to stadiums. pic.twitter.com/CwwrQ3Uf1k — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 22, 2021

The governor made another announcement Monday, saying parents may attend college sporting events to watch their kids.