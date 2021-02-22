NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey woman has donated her wedding and engagement ring to a deserving couple in Canada.

CBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the incredible matchmaking story.

When recently divorced Christine Bonavita decided to donate her wedding rings earlier this year, she never imagined the idea would go viral.

“Good overwhelmed,” Bonavita said. “I got everything from handwritten letters from children, to adults. I even got love stories from prison.”

The mom of two, originally from New Jersey, posted about the giveaway on social media, asking couples to share stories about how their love has helped them through the pandemic.

The insurance agent received thousands of submissions from around the world.

“The resounding emotion in all of these emails is overcoming struggle, overcoming anything and staying together,” Bonavita said.

When she came across Melissa McCann and Jordan Orr’s submission, she knew they were the winners.

On Valentine’s Day, she told them the good news.

“Just flabbergasted, I’m still in shock about it,” Orr said.

The young couple from Whitby, Canada got engaged over Christmas. Because of significant health struggles, neither has been able to work during the pandemic. McCann suffers from ulcerative colitis, Orr from cystic fibrosis.

“Financially, I can’t give her certain things, and getting these rings is just a nice way to have a beautiful piece of jewelry,” Orr said.

The ring donation also providing the couple with something positive to focus on. In January, Orr was told, he only has 10 to 15 years to live.

“We’ve had a lot of bad news, bad news lately and just in our lives. So it’s just so amazing,” McCann said.

“Melissa said in her email, time is priceless and whatever time they have together, they take that and the perspective that they have. They just seem so humble,” Bonavita said.

As for Bonavita, she says the couple’s story has inspired her to love again.

She says during this process, she heard from many other people who also want to donate their rings to couples in need. She is now matching up deserving couples with ring owners.

