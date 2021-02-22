NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A dramatic rescue was caught on camera during a fire in Newark.
Two police officers rushed into a home and carried out a 76-year-old woman from a third floor apartment.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on North 6th Street.
Both officers were treated for smoke inhalation and are expected to be OK. The woman was not hurt.
Another resident suffered a minor injury jumping from a rear window.