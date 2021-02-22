NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update on the situation at the two ice rinks in Central Park.

The city has made an about-face and will allow them to stay open for the rest of the season.

RELATED: Central Park Ice Skating Rinks Close Sunday As NYC Severs Ties With Trump Organization

Coach Malik Garvin, director of Ice Hockey in Harlem, said he hadn’t slept in two days because he was stressing about the closing of Wollman Rink. His youth team would have no place to play the sport they love.

Then Sunday night, the city changed its mind.

“Hope has been restored for over 200 kids. That’s the reality of it and that’s what we fought for,” Garvin told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

Keith Miller thought he was coming to get one last skate in when he got the good news.

“Right when we walked in the front door they said everything worked out and they’re gonna be open until April 4. Very excited!” Miller said.

“It’s great for the community. The kids are really happy. I’m super happy. I think it’s wonderful,” hockey coach Ryann Geldner added.

Earlier, City Hall told the Trump Organization it could no longer operate Wollman and Lasker rinks, and that the last day off business would be this coming Friday, weeks earlier than when the contracts were to expire in April.

The Trump Organization responded by announcing the rinks would close Sunday.

Many people were disappointed, including children who take lessons at the rinks, and play on hockey teams.

.@NYCMayor Mr. Mayor – Thank You for keeping Wollman and Lasker Rinks open — you’ve just made countless NYC families (along w our 250 employees) incredibly happy. This is a bright moment for New York and please know we appreciate it. I look forward to saying “thanks” in person. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 21, 2021

In response Sunday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration said the rinks will now stay open until the end of the season.

“New York City kids deserve all the time on the ice they can get this year. The Wollman and Lasker rinks will stay open under current management for the few weeks left in this season. But make no mistake, we will not be doing business with the Trump Organization going forward. Inciting an insurrection will never be forgotten or forgiven,” Press Secretary Bill Neidhardt said in a statement.