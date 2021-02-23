NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify an individual after a 2-year-old child was assaulted on the subway.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on a northbound C train entering the 116th Street subway station.READ MORE: Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Punching 2-Year-Old On Subway; 'When He Woke Up, He Was Shaking,' Mother Says
Police say an unidentified individual struck a 2-year-old boy in the face multiple times, then ran off.
Surveillance photos show the individual leaving the station.READ MORE: Police: Man Beaten Up, Robbed Getting Off The Subway In Bay Ridge
The child’s mother told CBS2 the individual was panhandling and asked the man sitting next to them for money, and the mother asked the individual to stay six feet away.
The mother says the individual walked away, but then stepped on the mother’s foot, turned around and mumbled something. That’s when the mother says the individual started punching her 2-year-old child, who was asleep in his mother’s arms.
The toddler was taken to the hospital and released. The child’s mother says the doctor told her he would have seizures.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Man Stabbed Multiple Times On 2 Train In Harlem
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.